Unwell Michael Parkinson forced to cancel Dundee show on Saturday

Legendary TV chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson has cancelled his show in Dundee on Saturday.

Parky, 83, was due to bring his national tour, An Evening With Sir Michael Parkinson, to the Whitehall Theatre on June 1.

The event has been arranged by local promotions firm Events 105, previously responsible for bringing Sex Pistols singer John Lydon and footballer Paul Gascoigne to the city, and was understood to be close to a sell-out.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “It’s with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of this Saturdays show with Sir Michael Parkinson that was due to take place at The Whitehall Theatre Dundee due to illness.

“More information will follow on Events 105 social media pages regarding possible rescheduling or refunds very shortly.

Events 105 and Sir Michael Parkinson wish to apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment of such a late call off will bring and Sir Michael very much hopes to see you all in the near future ”