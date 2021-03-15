9 Gorgeous Plants to Grow in Your Garden

Celebrating some beautiful, exciting and usual options, we explore 9 spectacular plants sure to provide a little gardening inspiration.

1. Anemone Honorine Jobert

© Supplied by Hayloft/Shutterstock

A must-have for autumn, Anemone are rabbit, slug and deer resistant.

Ideal for readers looking to attract butterflies into their garden, their white flowers brighten up any garden, particularly those tricky shady spots you are not sure how to handle.

2. Geranium Cambridge

© Supplied by Hayloft/Shutterstock

Producing brilliant lilac-pink flowers, Cambridge is an excellent long-term perennial option for readers searching for something fancy for the garden.

A useful source of nectar, welcoming pollinators into the garden, Cambridge is a hardy, quick growing plant.

One to consider for tricky spaces you do not know what to do with.

Cover bare patches with this tough and low maintenance plant solution.

3. Anemone Hadspen Abundance

© Supplied by Hayloft/Shutterstock

Enjoy a splash of late summer colour with this beautiful, RHS Award of Garden Merit holder.

Flowering from July through to early winter, this stunning plant introduces a lovely touch of pink to the garden.

4. Galanthus Nivalis

© Supplied by Hayloft/iBulb

Add some charm to your garden with Galanthus Nivalis.

Also known as ‘the Snowdrop’, this plant is often amongst the first to bloom in spring, signalling the end of winter for many gardeners.

When planted in numbers, they produce impressive waves of striking white colour.

5. Azalea Bloom Champion Red

© Supplied by Hayloft

A beautiful shrub, the Azalea provides months of colour in the garden.

Ruffled red blooms first appear in spring, subsequently blooming again during summer and in the autumn months.

Ideal for planting as part of a mixed border or in pots placed around a patio, this is one colourful plant you can’t miss!

6. Hellebores

© Supplied by Hayloft

A popular winter flower, Hellebores are famous for their beauty.

Adding some much-needed colour during dreary winter months, Hellebores fend off snow and plummeting temperatures, making them one of the toughest plants available on the DC Thomson Shop.

Alongside these hardy characteristics, Hellebore is also rabbit and deer resistant, further enhancing their tough reputation despite a delicate appearance.

7. Hosta

© Supplied by Hayloft/Shutterstock

Trendy, stylish and producing lush foliage in a range of different shades, Hosta are a tremendously useful addition.

Thriving in shady or damp corners of the garden, Hosta is ideal for filing problem gaps around the garden.

8. Hydrangea Seemannii

© Supplied by Hayloft/Shutterstock

Conceal structures around the garden with evergreen climbing Hydrangea.

Once established, this plant commands attention, concealing fences and other unsightly structures your garden cannot live without.

Growing cream lace-cap flowerheads rising out of dark green foliage, Hydrangea Seemannii requires minimal fuss and is easy to grow.

9. Eranthis Hyemalis

© Supplied by Hayloft/iBulb

Picture a natural carpet of bright, almost glowing buttercup blooms appearing in February and March.

That is just what planting Eranthis Hyemalis offers a garden.

Marking the start of spring, this spectacular plant has been awarded an RHS Award of Garden Merit for outstanding garden performance.

