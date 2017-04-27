Unseen AC/DC memorabilia goes on display

Unseen memorabilia associated with a late Angus rock icon has gone on display.

Thousands of AC/DC fans are about to converge on Kirriemuir for the 11th International Bon Scott music festival this weekend.

Ronald Belford “Bon” Scott went down in history as the definitive rock frontman during six years with the Australian outfit, before his death aged 33 in 1980.

His early years were spent in Kirriemuir and BonFest has grown up around the massive cult following of his personality and the band.

Ahead of the event, the town centre Gateway to the Glens museum has been loaned a host of items that will have fans of the band and the man remembering halcyon days.

The artefacts are on loan from super-fan Neil McDonald, who will be chatting to visitors at the museum during the festival weekend, which is run by community group DD8 Music.

Mr McDonald said: “Among the items being displayed this year are two official record awards presented to Malcolm Young, an Angus Young-owned cap, worn on the 1976 Lock Up Your Daughters UK Tour, and various framed original, and extremely rare, concert posters from the 1970s.”