Unsavoury behaviour: Customer clashed with Dundee shopkeeper over ‘contaminated’ pie

A sheriff fined a fuming customer who threatened to knock a shopkeeper’s head off after claiming he had fallen ill from eating a dodgy pie.

Reece Savery insisted he became unwell because a member of staff at Haldane Stores, Haldane Avenue, Dundee, hadn’t used gloves or tongs to handle the pie he bought from the shop.

The 28-year-old later challenged shop owner Balbil Sharma to a fight before knocking over rolls from the counter, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

‘Nasty incident’

Prosecutor Sue Ruta revealed previously how Savery raised his concerns with a staff member at 11am on the day of the incident, having bought the pie a few days prior.

She said: “The accused seemed to think that given the covid-19 situation it had been contaminated by the staff member.

“Attempts were made to reassure the accused but he began shouting threats that were violent in nature.”

Savery, of Forres Avenue, admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats of violence towards Mr Sharma before knocking over a basket containing food on May 11 2020.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Savery had made efforts to turn his life around and was now enrolled in a college course.

Savery was fined £300 by Sheriff Derek Reekie, who said: “I am encouraged that you have been of good behaviour and the college course is giving you some encouragement of a way forward.

“This was a nasty incident at the shop because you had fallen ill after eating a pie and remonstrated with the shop owner.”