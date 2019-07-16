‘Unsafe’ residents want entry security at their Dundonald Street flats

Residents who feel unsafe in their own closes are fed up waiting for secure entry systems to be installed.

Maryfield Community Regeneration Forum gave a £10,700 grant to Stobswell Forum to install secure entry systems at common closes in Dundonald Street earlier this year.

Stobswell Forum had promised to have them installed by the end of May – only to then say they could take another six months.

Residents spoke of their upset at the ongoing delay at Stobswell Forum’s most recent meeting, with some saying they had resorted to setting up private CCTV on landings in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour.

Colin Clement, chairman of Stobswell Forum, said they are working with Dundee City Council to install the systems and that is what was causing the delay.

He said: “Sometimes things move a bit slower than people want, but that is always the case when working with local authorities. It would be better if they could go more quickly, but we understand the council has to go through the proper procedures.”

However the council has denied having anything to do with the installation process. A spokeswoman said that having given the grant, the council’s role now is simply to advise the forum how to organise a private contractor as none of the flats are council-owned properties.

Some of the flats at Dundonald Street already have secure entry in place, but most doors have older systems which do not work, and others have no system at all.

Residents say they regularly see people using drugs in their close, hanging about at unsociable hours, and even urinating.

Christena Solarczxk, 44, said: “I feel unsafe when I am in the stairwell.

“There are always lots of people who don’t live here coming in and out. I’ve seen them taking drugs. Every week I clean the stairs and every week I find rubbish.

“I work as a cleaner and I leave here at 3am and they are sitting on the stairs every day, maybe every two days.

“It makes me feel a little bit scared. I have children too – it’s not nice for them to be around.”

Another resident living in a neighbouring block, who declined to be named, said she saw a man urinating in her close.

She said: “I washed it down and told him that if he came back I’d call the police.”