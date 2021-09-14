Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Unqualified Angus masseur jailed for sexually assaulting massage clients

By Crime and Courts Team
September 14, 2021, 8:52 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 8:53 am
Urquhart has been jailed for three years for his attacks.
Urquhart has been jailed for three years for his attacks.

An Angus masseur has been jailed for three years for sexually assaulting four women while giving them naked massages, leaving them “frightened and ashamed”.

Callum Urquhart – from Bristol but recently living in Arbroath – was convicted of six charges of sexual assault following a trial at Salisbury Crown Court.

Sentencing the 38-year-old at Winchester Crown Court, Judge Angela Morris told him: “None of these women had agreed to receive anything apart from a conventional massage and on each occasion, they were vulnerable and exposed.

“You exploited the situation for your own sexual gratification.”

She said one of the victims had sent Urquhart a personal message warning him, “you can’t behave like that without gaining their consent”.

He replied, saying he “promised to take it on board”.

Callum Urquhart attacked four women.

The judge added: “You are assessed of posing a serious risk of harm to women by way of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards them.”

As well as the prison sentence, Urquhart was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, banning him from advertising or engaging in paid or unpaid massage services.

Pervert pounced in clients’ homes

Rob Welling, prosecuting, said Urquhart, who was not formally trained, would carry out the massages at the women’s homes, as well as at his own, in incidents which date back to 2018.

He said the victims had been left “ashamed”, “confused” and “angry” at the assaults.

He described how the first victim had booked the massage to be carried out at her home.

“She became completely naked and he placed a towel over her private parts.

“The defendant would lift the towel off in a unnecessary fashion in the course of the lengthy massage.

“The defendant touched her around the area of her naked groin on numerous occasions.”

Mr Welling added Urquhart would also rub his own groin against his victim’s hand.

He said: “She became increasingly panicked as the massage progressed to the point where she wanted desperately to get rid of him and she texted her sister and partner who got (a neighbour) to come and pretend to fix the boiler and managed to get rid of him.”

Victims tell of effect

In a statement read to the court, the victim said: “This incident has caused me great personal, emotional and psychological trauma and to cause me to question my own judgment.

“I still have flashbacks.”

Mr Welling said the defendant “crossed the boundaries” set by the second victim on numerous occasions and he also “crouched in an awkward way” to rub himself against her.

She said in her statement: “I felt embarrassed and ashamed.

“I told myself I was OK because I hadn’t been raped.

“He asked how far up my leg he could go then ignored my instructions.”

The third victim said: “I was angry and feeling violated and being taken advantage of.”

Mr Welling said the fourth victim, “left a very forthright and blunt review for him, telling him what she thought of his professionalism and how the massage had gone.”