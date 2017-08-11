A teenager pushed an 80-year-old man to the ground on a busy Dundee street in an “unprovoked” attack.

Konrad Kapuscinski, 19, was on a night out in Dundee and had become separated from friends, the city’s sheriff court heard.

Kapuscinski, of South Union Street, Cupar, saw John Archibald shouting at door staff at the Trades Bar in Nethergate.

He then approached Mr Archibald and threw him to the ground — leaving him with injuries that required hospital treatment.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told the court that Mr Archibald had been drinking in the Trades Bar but had been asked to leave by door staff.

He had done so but had become belligerent towards them in the street.

It was then that Kapuscinski intervened, approaching Mr Archibald and pushing him to the ground.

She added that the attack had been “unprovoked” and that the pensioner’s head had struck the ground as a result of the push.

She said: “The street was busy and several people rushed over to help.

“Door staff from the Trades Bar restrained the accused and held him until police arrived.

“Police attended and officers saw Mr Archibald sitting on a nearby wall, upset and crying.

“He had a red mark to the right side of his face.

“An ambulance was called and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital. The accused was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

“Mr Archibald said he didn’t know the accused or see him coming.”

Kapuscinski pleaded guilty to a charge of assault to injury, which took place on May 21 this year.

Solicitor Douglas Williams, representing Kapuscinski, told the court that his client was “ashamed” of his actions.

He said: “The position is that, the man was in the middle of the road staggering.

“A girl tried to pull the man back but he shrugged her off and my client then intervened.

“His actions didn’t help the situation.

“I think that, having seen the CCTV footage, he is ashamed of his conduct.”

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentencing until November 7 for Kapuscinski to be of good behaviour.