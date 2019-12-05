‘Unprecedented ticket demand’ as United sell out for derby

“Unprecedented ticket demand” has seen Dundee United sell out the Tannadice home end more than three weeks ahead of the upcoming derby.

Arabs have swamped the Tangerines ticket office since briefs went on sale yesterday morning.

Impressive form has been added to two comprehensive derby victories as United sit seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

And that has seen fans flock to see their side with attendances topping 7,000 for most home matches of late.

The first derby of the season back in August saw a sell-out at Tannadice as United ran out 6-2 winners over their city rivals.

The home areas will be packed out once more as Arabs hope for a similar show from their side.

The club put out on their website they expected to achieve that by this morning.

A statement read: “After only 24 hours on sale, all home areas of the stadium for the upcoming Dundee match on 27 December have now sold out.

“Tickets went on sale on Wednesday 4 December and showing phenomenal support, the United family have bought tickets at an unprecedented rate, ensuring a fantastic atmosphere in the home stands for the Christmas cracker.

“The match will see United play at home for the last time in 2019 as they seek to consolidate their position at the top of the table.”

Dundee’s form in recent weeks is likely to see take up for the away section move much more slowly.

They are not expected to go on sale until next week at the earliest.