Unprecedented demand for arts and crafts boxes created by Dundee charity

A Dundee charity delivering arts and crafts boxes to those struggling with isolation during lockdown has been “blown away” by demand.

Having initially ordered contents to fill 15 ‘Hope Boxes’ for some of the young people and families in the charity’s network, Front Lounge has now made up almost 250 boxes.

The boxes, created by Chika Inatimi and Jacqueline Goodall, are packed with materials ranging from pens, pastel and paints to disposable cameras.

The Dundee project has now extended into Perthshire, Angus and Fife, with various community groups across the region requesting boxes to provide activities for the people they support.

Around 50 boxes have been given to the hub at Rowantree Primary in Dundee.

Doug Miller, school family development worker said: “Rowantree Primary School is delighted with the kind donations of Hope Boxes and we’d like to give huge thanks to the warm-hearted people at Front Lounge.

“The positive impact of the Hope Boxes cannot be underestimated. They are a ray of sunshine and spreading real hope through art.”

Jacqueline, a final year art student at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, said: “The response has been overwhelming and beyond what I ever imagined. The artwork we have collected back has been imaginative, creative and unique, spreading hope and joy for everyone.

© Claire Grainger

“People are trying new things, using materials that are taking them out of their comfort zone and being expressive.

“For some, it has been years since they last created a piece of art while, for others, this is a completely new experience.

“It has also been wonderful seeing some families come together; parents using Hope Box to make art with their children to keep them busy while bonding them together.”

As photographs of creations are collected, the first of many online exhibitions showcasing the work will be revealed during a live, online show.

To view the first event, and for more information about Hope Box and the wider Hope Hub project click here.