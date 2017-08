A woman who punched a police officer was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out unpaid work.

Carolann Moran, 57, of Arklay Street, admitted assaulting PC Martin Winter by repeatedly punching him on the body while he was driving between Arklay Street and West Bell Street, at Meadowside, on March 9.

Moran was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within a six-month period.