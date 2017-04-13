A Rangers fan who ran on to Dens Park during a Premiership match and attempted to steal a flag from Dundee fans was today spared a stadium ban.

Richard Brooks invaded the pitch during his side’s 2-1 defeat to the Dark Blues on February 19.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he ran towards the the south Enclosure and tried to pull a flag from home fans sitting there.

However, the hapless fan – who has a previous football related conviction following an incident at a game between Rangers and St Johnstone in 2010 – was quickly apprehended by police.

Despite his previous conviction, Brooks avoided being handed a football banning order and was instead ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Brooks, 47, of Carfin Street, Glasgow, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sheriff George Way imposed a community payback order with 100 hours unpaid work.

He said: “If you get in to trouble again you will be banned.”

Goals from Mark O’Hara and Kevin Holt gave Dundee their first home league win over Rangers since 1992.

Joe Garner’s second half strike failed to spark a comeback for the visitors.