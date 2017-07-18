Donald Black, 46, of Forebank Road, was placed under six months’ supervision at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Black admitted that at The Eagle Coaching Inn, King Street, Broughty Ferry, on May 6, he assaulted employee Ellen Gow by repeatedly pushing her on the body.

He further admitted assaulting Glenda Ross by striking her on the body at the same location on the same date.

The court heard Black was repeatedly asked to leave the pub, having been annoying a number of customers due to his level of intoxication, then carried out the assaults.

He also admitted assaulting PC Tony Weed by repeatedly kicking him and throwing a mobile phone at him at the same location on the same date.

Black was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.