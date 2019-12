A 44-year-old woman who admitted falsely claiming almost £9,000 in benefits has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Maureen Smith, of Balgowan Avenue, made bogus claims amounting to £8,992.63 between September 2014 and January last year.

Smith failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with her partner who was in employment. She was ordered to perform 148 hours of unpaid work.