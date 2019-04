A thug who racially abused a nurse and attacked two men at Ninewells Hospital has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Michael Mason, 35, previously pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggressive manner towards Helen Jam by shouting, swearing and making racially offensive remarks.

He additionally admitted repeatedly punching Kenneth Christie and headbutting PC Scott McGregor on the body.

The Fullarton Street man was sentenced to 160 hours of unpaid work.