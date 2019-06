Frank Watt, of Tulloch Court, was ordered to perform unpaid work for shoplifting from a city supermarket.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Tesco Express, Strathmartine Road, on October 5 last year.

He also admitted returning to the same store to again steal alcohol on October 31.

Watt, who is already on a restriction of liberty order, was ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid work.