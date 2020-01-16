Unpaid work for Perth man who slapped tot’s head so hard it ‘wobbled’

A 56-year-old man who slapped a toddler so hard that the child’s head “wobbled” has been ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work in the community.

Richard McGilligan told police that he had hit the three-year-old child because the youngster was “dragging their heels” as they rushed to catch a bus.

A passer-by was so shocked by McGilligan’s assault on the child that she pulled up and reported the incident to a nearby nursery.

Perth Sheriff Court was told yesterday that the child could be heard howling after being hit on the back of the head.

McGilligan, 56, of Dunsinane Drive, Perth, admitted assaulting the child by slapping the tot on the head in Crieff Road, Perth, on November 1.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “I don’t need to tell you in this day and age that to behave in that way is totally unacceptable.”

Depute fiscal Mairi Graham told the court: “A witness in a vehicle was collecting her child from nursery. She described seeing the child’s head wobble. She put her window down and heard the child crying loudly.”

McGilligan admitted to police that he had slapped the child but added that he had never meant to hurt the youngster. He told officers it would “look worse than it was.”

He said he had to take two youngsters from the nursery to the bus every day and it was stressful.

He told the court the child had a habit of “dragging their heels”.