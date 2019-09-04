Unpaid work for man who told Dundee bar staff: ‘I’ll make you work for your money tonight, boys’

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after threatening door staff at a Dundee bar, telling them: “I’ll make you work for your money tonight, boys.”

Michael Cummings also accused bouncers at Rewind on the Seagate of “only doing the job because you were bullied” during the incident.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police intervened having witnessed the 26-year-old’s conduct shortly after 2am on August 25.

Cummings was asked to calm down but continued acting aggressively, repeatedly pounding his fist into his other palm.

He then squared up to officers, who detained him at around 2.30am and took him to Bell Street police station.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa told the court that Cummings had endured personal difficulties, including the loss of his grandmother, but accepted that his attitude was “wrong”.

She added: “He accepts he needs to do something about his alcohol consumption. At the time he was struggling with bereavement.”

Cummings admitted behaving in a threatening manner, and to an earlier charge of entering a property on Kirk Street uninvited on July 27 and threatening the occupant.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered Cummings to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within nine months, reduced from 180 hours for his early guilty plea, as a direct alternative to custody.