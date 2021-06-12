A Fife man who swung a knife at police officers who arrested him for punching his next door neighbour to the ground has avoided prison.

Sean Catherell assaulted his neighbour on April 19 at his home address at Nith Street in Dunfermline.

Catherell admitted to punching HIM on the head, causing him to fall backwards.

When police were transporting him from the locus to Dunfermline Police Station, armed Catherell began to get rowdy in the vehicle.

The 34-year-old pled guilty to repeatedly shouting and swearing, repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards officers whilst in possession of a blade and refusing to desist.

These actions, along with brandishing a knife at officers and striking protective screens with it, took place during his journey to the Holyrood Place station and while he was in the station.

He also threatened to spit at officers and repeatedly spat inside the police vehicle.

Catherell admitted that this behaviour was “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.”

He also pled guilty to being in possession of a blade in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

His defence solicitor Zander Flett explained Catherell, who had been drinking, has “very little recollection” of the series of events in April.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist sentenced Catherell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, stopping short of jailing him.

The Sheriff told him his actions were undoubtedly serious enough to warrant a custodial sentence but felt there was an alternative.

Catherell was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work over the next year, as well as pay his victim £750 in compensation.

He was also placed under supervision for 18 months.