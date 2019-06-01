Unpaid work for Dundee woman who claimed £6,000 of benefits she wasn’t entitled to

A woman who admitted claiming almost £6,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled was placed on a community payback order under supervision for a year.

Andrea Lynn, 26, of Bridgend Street, had previously admitted not informing the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with her partner Alan Leishman on Dochart Terrace while she claimed income support, knowing he was working, and obtained £5962.82 to which she was not entitled, between January 27 2015 and August 19 2016.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Lynn was trying to repay the money.

Sheriff George Way ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.