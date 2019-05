A man who assaulted two children has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Stephen Davidson, of Foundry Lane, previously admitted seizing a child by the clothing and pinning them against a wall at an address in St Mary’s between November 18 2012 and November 18 2014.

He also threw a ball which struck another child on the face and kicked the child between their legs on January 10. Davidson, 46, was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.