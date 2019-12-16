Unpaid work for Fife man who grabbed ex’s throat ‘because he wanted to hurt someone’

A man who grabbed his ex-partner’s throat because he “wanted to hurt someone” has been ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Sharaz Hayat asked his former girlfriend to call the police before leaning over and attacking her.

The 30-year-old lorry driver had drunk a bottle of wine and four cans of beer before the assault at a flat in Glenrothes on November 4 last year.

He had become angry after a toddler began crying and wet herself when he dropped her on to the floor as he was trying to get her into pyjamas.

A jury found him guilty of assaulting the woman to her injury following a four-day trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in October.

A second charge that he endangered the life of a two-year-old girl by holding a baby wipe in her mouth was not proven.

The couple had been dating for eight months after meeting online.

During the trial his victim said: “He told me to phone the police as he felt like he wanted to hurt someone.

“He sat down beside me and I asked him why he felt like that and he said he’d had similar thoughts for years.

“He then reached over and began choking me.”

Sheriff James Williamson said he was prepared to deal with Hayat, of Leith, by way of a community payback order and unpaid work.

“In the circumstances I’m going to impose an 18-month community payback order – you will be supervised during that time – and 240 hours of unpaid work in the community to be carried out within 12 months.”