Unpaid work and ban for Angus crash driver

An Angus man has avoided prison over a string of driving offences following a rural road crash.

Robbie Glancy, of Rattray Street, Monifieth, appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar following the incidents on May 14 last year.

He previously admitted driving a Ford Transit van carelessly on an unclassified road near Ravensby Cottage, Carnoustie causing it to collide with large stones and then reversing the vehicle back and forth.

Glancy also pled guilty to failing to provide his details to police and failing to provide two specimens of breath.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said the 31-year-old self-employed joiner had been experiencing personal difficulties but was now reconciled with his partner.

“He also seems to have been someone who at the time was very concerned about the Covid-19 situation,” added Mr Rennie.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Glancy: “You have a bad road traffic record but you haven’t offended for eight years.

“I am prepared to look at this as what we all hope will be a one-off blip.

“Taking that into account, and the circumstances relating to your partner and your mental health, I consider there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Glancy was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 18 months.