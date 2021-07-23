Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Perthshire

Unmarked police vehicles used to ramp up patrols on Tayside roads

By Lauren Taylor
July 23, 2021, 1:06 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 1:09 pm
Pictured is a locator of a quiet A92 looking towards Aberdeen

Road police will be patrolling popular tourist routes in Tayside this weekend to encourage safe and responsible driving.

Road policing units will focus their attention on the A92 and A93, as well as other busy routes.

They will be using marked and unmarked vehicles along with police motorcycles to patrol the roads.

Officers will focus on motorcyclists, ensuring their safety and preventing anti-social motorcycle riding.

‘Significant’ number of fatal motorcycle crashes

Road policing inspector for the north-east, Lorraine Mackie said: “We like to see people enjoying riding their motorcycles in beautiful surroundings.

“Sadly, this year has seen a significant proportion of serious and fatal crashes in the north of Scotland involving motorcyclists.

“While these collisions remain under investigation, we know that inappropriate speed and overtaking manoeuvres have contributed to some of these crashes.

“I do not want this pattern to continue going forward, therefore I am asking all riders to take care and be considerate on the roads, not just this weekend but every day.”

Complaints about motorcyclists on A93

Insp Mackie says the police regularly receive complaints from locals about groups of motorcyclists on the A93 and other roads.

The complaints involve motorcyclists travelling at excess speeds, overtaking dangerously, over-revving their engines, disturbing wildlife and general anti-social behaviour.

She added: “The majority of motorcyclists who use the road do so appropriately and sensibly, and it is a shame that the reputation of these riders gets tarnished by those who do not.

“Staycations are ongoing, and north-east roads are busy, particularly in key attraction areas with scenic roads.

“We want everyone using the road to do so responsibly and consider other road users, traffic volume, rider experience and road conditions.

“We want to ensure everyone using the roads gets home to their loved ones safely”.