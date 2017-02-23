A prize has been set up to honour the memory of a much-loved Abertay University student.

Sarah Fletcher took her own life in February 2014 at the age of just 26.

The Sarah Fletcher Memorial Prize for Compassionate Practice will be awarded to a third year student on the BSc (Hons) nursing (mental health) degree course who, during their time at Abertay, has shown exemplary compassion.

Their compassion will have to have been observed by staff in relation to peer interactions, class contributions and placement feedback.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise £1,000 to fund the prize for 10 years. It has raised more than £690 in just a matter of days.

Sarah grew up in Glasgow and studied at the University of St Andrews, where she was awarded a first class honours degree.

She settled in Dundee and volunteered with the Hot Chocolate Trust, before embarking on a degree in mental health nursing at Abertay.

The fundraising page and the idea for the prize came from Abertay counselling lecturer Fiona Stirling, from the Division of Mental Health Nursing and Counselling.

Fiona said: “It was at Abertay that Sarah was able to find the pleasure in contributing to the recovery of others that had been missing in research-focused courses.

“Her compassion was evident in her practice, and despite her own private struggles, patients continuously praised her presence. One recalled how her just taking the time to smile at him gave him hope that everything could be OK.

“Sadly, it was during this time that her own mental health issues became too overwhelming, and she took her own life.”

She added: “Sarah was a wonderful friend, with a cheeky sense of humour and wild creativity.

“Her compassion was shared with everyone she met, and was a cornerstone to her nursing practice. I can’t get think of a better way to remember her than to celebrate and reward that quality in others.

“The loss of Sarah has touched many people, and as time ticks along it seems important to find a meaningful way to celebrate her contribution to the world.

“This prize will reward compassion in developing mental health care professionals, allowing genuine care for those in recovery to shine through as an exceptional and valued quality — the kind of quality which can save lives.”

Sarah’s father Irwin paid tribute to his daughter and welcomed the prize in her memory.

He said: “We were very much impressed and heartened by the students and staff from Abertay who came to Sarah’s farewell memorial service at Glasgow University chapel.”

Sarah’s fiancé Ross Leyman added: “This is a cause that she loved and a prize that she would be proud of.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahfletchermemorial.