University of Dundee students welcome Jim Spence as new rector

The University of Dundee welcomed 3,000 students from 150 countries to the city today.

The welcoming ceremony was held at the Caird Hall and saw broadcaster Jim Spence installed as the university’s new rector.

The rector is elected by students, with Mr Spence named the successor to around-the-world adventurer Mark Beaumont earlier this year.

Jim Spence graduated in Law from the University of Dundee in 1986. He said: “I am delighted to be back and still surprised to have the honour of being the rector of the university.”

Following his installation, Mr Spence was taken on the traditional “drag” by students, which sees him being transported through the city centre with stops at hostelries along the way.

Josh Connor, president of Dundee University Students’ Association, said: “This is a really special day for us all here at the university as we welcome our new students. They have come to Dundee at a really exciting time for the city and the university.

“I’m also delighted to be able to welcome born and bred Dundonian, Jim Spence, as our new rector.

“The energy he has already shown towards his new role has been astonishing and I’m really looking forward to working with him to enhance the overall student experience.”