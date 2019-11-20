University of Dundee student to represent Scotland in table tennis match

A University of Dundee student will serve for Scotland this weekend as he takes on Northern Irish players in top-level table tennis.

John Hannah will represent Scotland this Friday in a team match against the hosts.

The medical student will then battle for the Ulster Open singles and doubles titles on Saturday.

John, who picked up the sport when he was just 10 years old on holiday in France, said it was a privilege to represent his country at a national level.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It’s a real honour get my first senior Scotland cap after a decade of advancing up the age brackets,” said the 21 year-old from Edinburgh.

“I’m confident we can play our best on Friday and secure a solid win against Northern Ireland.”

John, who also coaches the university and local Dundee players, says balancing his medical degree with his passion for ping pong hasn’t been easy but would recommend the sport to anyone interested in trying their hand at it.

“It can definitely get busy with a full time medical degree but it’s something I always do my utmost to make time for,” he explained.

“It’s great to see more and more students starting such a rewarding sport. If I can pick it up on a rainy holiday in France and go on to play for Scotland with dedication and practice, you could too.”