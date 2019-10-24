University of Dundee student develops global tool to identify sex of the dead

A University of Dundee student and Syrian refugee has developed a tool which could help experts identify the sex of the dead.

Rawad Qaq, who is studying PhD Forensic Dentistry, has revealed his globally free-to-use Sex Calculator which helps forensic scientists predict the sex of a skull.

Rawad was 23 when he had to flee his homeland in 2015 because of war, undertaking a three-week journey from Syria to Europe by boat.

He left family and friends behind in the war-torn country.

The 28-year-old is hoping that his work, published in the journal Forensic Science International: Reports, could help introduce forensic science into war-torn and developing countries that face challenges in identifications due to the lack of expertise and database health systems.

“The skull is the second-best indicator of sex from a human skeleton after the pelvis,” said Rawad.

“Often in extreme circumstances, the only remains that forensic anthropologists, archaeologists and odontologists might have to hand is a skull and so I wanted to create a solution to problems they could face in the field.

“The sex calculator allows experts to predict the sex of skulls with more than 80% accuracy.

“More importantly, our method does not require a ruler or scale which is often found in lateral cephalograms of skulls but as you can imagine is not always practical for those trying to profile the remains.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Rawad, who received The Herald Higher Education Award for outstanding contribution from a university student in Scotland, plans to introduce methods of forensic identification in Syria and neighbouring countries such as Iraq and Yemen, to help identify the victims of war and contribute solutions to the global problem of missing persons.