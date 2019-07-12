University of Dundee student designs gender-neutral glasses for Specsavers

A spec-savvy student from the University of Dundee has designed three pairs of gender-neutral glasses for Specsavers.

Product Design student Tiffany Bachelet, who had never designed glasses before entering the Specsavers competition, says her collection should satisfy fashionistas of all genders.

“I really want my glasses to be for everyone, not gender specific,” the 22 year-old said.

“If you like the glasses, you should wear them and not worry about any social constraints. I didn’t want to restrict options people have because as someone who is short-sighted I know how frustrating it is to find frames you like.

“I hope that however you identity, you will be comfortable trying on and perhaps even picking my glasses to wear.”

The Scottish-French student said that walking into Specsavers on the high-street and seeing people trying on her designs was a dream come true.

“I’m still not over it. Seeing folk pick my glasses up and consider them is a real honour. I feel privileged to add my style to Specsavers’ Design Collective.

“Designers like Zaha Hadid have had a huge influence on me. Hadid’s eye-catching architecture inspired me to create glasses that I would personally love to wear.”

Dundee has a history of designing glasses with specs appeal. Recent graduate Ryan Davren brewed up a fashion storm after he created a range of glasses from coffee grounds.

Tiffany, who will head into her final year at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD) in September, says the competition was an eye-opening experience and she hopes to continue to add her own stylish touch to eyewear in the near future.

Tiffany’s glasses are available to purchase in Specsavers stores and online.