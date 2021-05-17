University of Dundee staff vote to strike over pension scheme changes

Staff at the University of Dundee have voted to take strike action to prevent the closure of their pension scheme.

Unison union members voted overwhelmingly to reject the proposals in March, and they have now formally voted to take strike action if the university fails to meet their demands.

Workers previously rejected plans they say will leave some workers 40% worse off in retirement, and lead to “retirement poverty”.

Pensions ‘slashed’ by up to 40%

The university is proposing to shut down a pension scheme for staff such as cleaners, administration workers, and caterers in Dundee.

Union officials say this means those on the lowest wages could see retirement funds slashed by up to 40%.

Meanwhile, higher-paid staff, who are enrolled in a different scheme, will be unaffected.

‘Angry reaction’

Unison branch secretary Phil Welsh said there was anger amongst staff. “The angry reaction of our members to the proposals has led to the university extending their consultation process by six months.

“While we welcome this development, our members have shown that they will be prepared to take action if significantly improved proposals are not tabled by the employer.

“We will be making detailed representations to the employer over the next fortnight and we expect them to respond. The existing proposals will lead to staff retiring into pension poverty, with the university’s own figures suggesting a 40% cut in retirement incomes for scheme members.

“We cannot allow this to happen. Destroying the retirement hopes of hundreds of workers while trashing the reputation of this great university as an employer of choice in the city.”

Strike action has occurred before, such as in February last year, when workers protested pay, pensions and working conditions.

Consultation process

The University of Dundee has been approached for comment.

A spokesman previously said: “We appreciate that members of staff have concerns over proposed changes to existing pension arrangements. There is now an agreement in principle for the consultation process, which had been due to run until May 14, to be significantly extended to ensure the views of all current and eligible members of University of Dundee Superannuation and Life Assurance Scheme (UODSS) and the campus trade unions can be considered before any decisions are made.

“The benefits members have already built up within UODSS are protected and will not be affected by proposed changes.

“We are committed to offering competitive pension options which offer a dignified retirement for staff, but this provision has to be affordable for all parties.”