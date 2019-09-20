University of Dundee scoops major accolade for student experience

The University of Dundee has been named University of the Year for Student Experience by The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020.

The title has said that the city is one of the best places in the UK to be a student.

Earlier this year the university placed fourth in the UK for overall satisfaction in this year’s National Student Survey.

Dundee was also named Best Place to Live in Scotland by the Sunday Times in April.

Josh Connor, president of Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA), said: “This award won’t be surprising for anyone who studies at the University of Dundee. We are a community, a family, and that is why our student experience is the best in the UK, because we look out for each other.”

Students said the quality of teaching, strong student representation, the friendly nature of a campus set in the heart of the city, the variety of life offered both on campus and off, and the weather all contributed to Dundee being a great place to study.

Tomasz Suprun, a 21-year-old Biochemistry student from Poland, said: “I thought I’d have to stop dancing when I moved from Poland but Dundee has allowed me to continue dancing alongside my studies.”

Federica Chiti, a 20-year-old from Italy in her third year studying Physics with Astrophysics, said: “What I love about Dundee is that you are not a number, you are a name. The staff are so friendly and they go above and beyond in helping you with your studies.

Professor Blair Grubb, Vice-Principal (Education), said: “This award shows that Dundee is one of the best places in the UK to be a student. This is something our students have consistently said in the major surveys of universities, where we are ranked highly in comparison to others in the UK and internationally.”

Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The annual National Student Survey is proving to be something of a triumph for the University of Dundee, whose students consistently tell the world how great their university experience is.”