University of Dundee scientists help to create drug to tackle Parkinson’s

Scientists at Dundee University have announced a multi-million pound partnership with a Korean-based drugs company to create a possible cure for Parkinson’s.

The university’s drug discovery unit (DDU) has joined forces with Bukwang Pharmaceutical Company in an effort to develop a new drug treatment for the disease.

The neurological disorder, the second most common after Alzheimer’s, affects around two in every 1,000 people.

Dr Beckie Port, Research Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Finding treatments that target the alpha-synuclein protein holds promise for one day slowing or stopping the progression of Parkinson’s – something no current treatment can do.

“It’s an exciting time for Parkinson’s research. Our increased understanding of the biology of the condition means we’re now at a stage to turn our wealth of knowledge into much-needed treatments for people with Parkinson’s.

“It’s great to hear that researchers from the University of Dundee are joining forces with the University of Oxford, and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Company, to drive forward the development of drugs to help all those living with Parkinson’s.”