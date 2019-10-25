University of Dundee researcher leads photographer project revealing true extent of Iceland’s glacier melt

A 3D photography project has highlighted the extent of ice loss from some of Iceland’s largest glaciers.

The project, led by the University of Dundee’s Dr Kieran Baxter, was a collaboration with the University of Iceland and the Iceland Meteorological Office.

The two-year process has seen the team create composite images that compare views from 1980s aerial surveys to modern day photos captured with the help of drone technology.

© Supplied

This revolutionary technique has allowed Dr Baxter to document the dramatic ice-loss on a group of outlet glaciers on the south side of Vatnajökull, one of the largest ice caps in Europe.

Dr Baxter, who works as a researcher from the 3DVisLab at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, said: “We have been working to produce images that are both engaging and easy to understand.

“It is important to show how climate change is physically and visibly affecting the region. To do this, we developed a novel process based on principles that are used by glaciologists to measure ice-volume loss.

© Supplied

“This method allows us to compose unique aerial views of past landscapes and to see how they have changed over the last 30 to 40 years. This period, which is within living memory for many people, has seen accelerated melt in southeast Iceland.

“While we have a fantastic resource of mapping photographs from the 1980s, this method can also be applied to aerial photographs that are even older.

“The archives are huge and we have barely scratched the surface in terms of using them to better show how the warming climate is revealed in our landscapes.”

© Supplied

The images were shared by the Icelandic Meteorological Office to coincide with the IPCC’s ‘Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate’.

Dr Thorvardur Arnason, Director of the University of Iceland’s Hornafjordur Research Centre, said: “The development of such novel vehicles for public outreach – where science and art essentially share a common platform – is of great importance in our attempts to understand and address the unprecedented scale, diversity and complexity of the ongoing climate crisis.”

Recently, Dr Baxter’s photogrammetry has also revealed the shrinking glaciers of Mont Blanc, Europe’s tallest peak – by comparing aerial photographs taken 100 years apart.