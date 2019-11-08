University of Dundee principal stands down after just nine months in role

The University of Dundee has announced the departure of Professor Andrew Atherton, principal and vice-chancellor.

A spokesman said: “In the short time that Professor Atherton has been with the university he has shown a commitment to excellence.

“His broad experience has brought fresh ideas, a focus on sustainability and a drive to further enhance the university’s national and global standing.

“However, it has become apparent that the university’s vision for its future and the values it holds are different to the aspirations of Professor Atherton. He has therefore decided to step down so that the University can continue to pursue its current strategy.”

The University Executive Group manages the university’s affairs and will continue to do so, he added.