University of Dundee places 30th in global ‘Golden Age’ university rankings

The University of Dundee has been placed 30th in the world in the 2020 Times Higher Education (THE) Golden Age University rankings.

The “Golden Age” category is for institutions established between 1945 and 1967, and over 200 institutions from around the world are included every year.

It is the third consecutive year the institution has been placed in the top 30.

The university has also placed ninth globally for good health and wellbeing in the overall impact ranking of 620 universities from 80 countries.

“Having been placed in the top 30 in the Golden Age university category for the past two years, it is wonderful to be in this position again with such positive results,” said Professor David Maguire, interim principal and vice chancellor of the University of Dundee.

“We are always striving to progress in all aspects of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

“The ranking takes its name from what was a Golden Age in global higher education, as universities expanded quickly and put their resources towards research.

“Since our university’s establishment in 1967 we have been expanding and creating opportunities for all our graduates to achieve in their chosen fields.

“It is an honour to be included in this list alongside such exemplary universities that are working to advance against more established institutions.

“This ranking is a testament to the hard work of all our staff and students and the continued effort towards innovation and progression.”

Dundee was named one of the world’s top 250 universities in the THE global rankings.

The full rankings table can be seen at https://www.timeshighereducation.com/student/best-universities/best-golden-age-universities