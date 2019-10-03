University of Dundee launch series of alcohol-free events for students who don’t drink

A Tayside university is flying in the face of student stereotypes by launching a series of “SOBAH” events to cater for student demand.

Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) has announced plans to introduce a series of alcohol-free events to appeal to students who do not drink.

The move comes after neighbouring Abertay University recently dropped alcohol sales from its student bar, citing a rise in cafe culture.

To coincide with Sober October, DUSA’s events start tomorrow with an alcohol-free club night, followed by bingo and board game evenings and a Halloween fancy dress party later in the month.

Hannah Adams, vice-president of communications and campaigns at DUSA, said: “We have seen a huge appetite for alcohol-free events over the last few years and we are delighted to finally bring these events to DUSA.

“Students who abstain from alcohol should always feel welcome in their students’ association.”