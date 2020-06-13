University of Dundee Covid-19 study could be a ‘lifeline’ for pub trade

A Dundee study saying a one metre distance gives protection against Covid-19 offers “some light at the end of the tunnel” publicans say.

Dr Mike Lonergan, a senior statistician and epidemiologist at University’s of Dundee’s School of Medicine believes the science upholding two-metre social distancing rules is flawed.

He concluded there was is a 78% reduction in risk of infection occurring at distances below just one metre – and most benefit is derived from avoiding contact.

His finding comes as the British Beer and Pub Association warns 75% of pubs will be able to reopen under one metre social distancing rules. Only a third could reopen under two metres.

Wayne and Kirsty O’Hare of the Bowbridge Bar on the Hilltown welcomed the study, saying it was a “step in the right direction”.

Wayne added: “This has come from someone who is an expert in his field and we certainly welcome the research and the findings as it would make it more manageable for a pub of our size opposed to two metres.

“We are already discussing putting screens up at the bar for staff and introducing a one-way system into the toilets.

“Not only as a business but we are keen to open up safely for our regulars, particularly for our older customers, the pub is part of their lives.”

David Glass of Doc Ferry’s said the news was “positive” although he admitted it wouldn’t change the time frame for opening up his establishment.

He added: “Realistically for us given the size of the premises we are realistically looking to reopen during phase four.

“I welcome any discussions that will have a positive impact for bars and I certainly think reviewing the distancing could have a positive impact for the premises of larger size.

“Given where the information has come from I reckon it will give the man in the street just a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel with this.”

Dr Lonergan’s paper – which is still to be peer-reviewed – concluded there was an argument to suggest that the bulk of transmission took place through touching.

He said: “If that is so, then, provided we refrain from coughing or spitting on each other, public health policy might be better concentrating more on limiting the touching of surfaces than on keeping people apart.

“The observed benefits of social distancing may have resulted more from reductions in contact with things others have recently touched than in our avoidance of their exhalations. Touching requires proximity and not touching infected individuals is likely to mean spending less time very close to them.”

He added: “Our conclusion is that avoiding contact is very important and that a one metre distance might be slightly better than just avoiding contact, but the difference is unlikely to be much.”