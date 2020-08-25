University of Dundee appoints new principal and vice-chancellor

The University of Dundee has appointed Professor Iain Gillespie as its new principal and vice-chancellor.

Professor Gillespie is currently pro-vice-chancellor for research and enterprise at the University of Leicester.

The professor will take up the post in Dundee from January 1, 2021.

“We are delighted to appoint Iain as our new principal and vice-chancellor,” said Ronnie Bowie, Chair of Court, the university’s governing body.

“There are many challenges for the higher education sector and addressing those will require strong leadership and vision for how universities like Dundee can continue to offer an excellent student experience with gold-standard teaching and deliver research that has an impact across society. We are confident that Iain will bring those qualities to the role.

“I must also give great thanks to Professor David Maguire, our interim principal and vice- chancellor, who joined us in February in circumstances which would have been difficult at any time but which, because of the Covid pandemic, immediately became much more so.

“David has not only led the university with a quiet, confident assurance but has done so with a warmth and humanity that has been greatly appreciated by all in our community. I am delighted that David will continue in post until the end of this year.”

Professor Gillespie said: “Dundee is an incredible university at the heart of an incredible city.

“Its students and staff lead the world in so much and show us what a truly great university, firmly anchored in its community, can achieve.

“With the Covid pandemic, and all of its repercussions on our economy and society, we have never needed our universities to lead the creation of opportunity more than we do right now.

“Dundee is hungry to meet the challenges we face and to deliver on our current and future needs.

“For me, having the opportunity to lead the Dundee community, in collaboration with the city and our partners in business and beyond, to deliver on the exceptional values, spirit and determination of our students and staff is the most exciting and humbling prospect I can imagine.”

Before taking his current role at Leicester in January 2016, Professor Gillespie was Director of Science and Innovation at the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the UK’s leading funder for environmental science.

He also spent more than a decade in UK central government, with science-based roles in the Cabinet Office, and the Departments of Environment, of Trade and Industry and of Health.

Professor Gillespie was born and raised in Edinburgh and holds degrees in Microbiology (BSc, PhD Edinburgh), International Relations and European Politics (MA, Kent) and Business Administration (MBA, Open).

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology.