University hands out food parcels during coronavirus lockdown

A Dundee university is handing out food parcels to students in need during the coronavirus lockdown.

Students at Abertay University who are in self-isolation during the outbreak and cannot leave the house to go shopping can now get a food parcel directly from the university.

The food parcels contain basic long-life store cupboard essentials such as pasta, rice, beans and tins of soup.

The university says this is just one of the ways it is trying to support students, as they also offer emergency hardship payments to those struggling with their finances, and online and telephone counselling for those who need more support with their mental health during isolation.

James Nicholson, director of student and academic services at Abertay University, said: “Abertay’s student and academic services has implemented a range of support mechanisms for students during the coronavirus crisis.

“These include processing emergency hardship payments for students in immediate financial difficulty, offering telephone and online counselling sessions, and providing food parcels to students who are in self-isolation.

“Food parcels include basic items such as pasta, soya milk, rice, porridge, fruit and jelly, and tinned goods, such as beans and soup.”

This comes as students at the university prepare to sit their exams and complete their end-of-year coursework, which are still going ahead despite the coronavirus lockdown.