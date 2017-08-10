The University of Dundee has been ranked ninth in the United Kingdom in the 2017 National Student Survey — a top 10 place for a second successive year.

The university recorded an overall satisfaction rate of 90% — well above the sector average of 84% — and it was ranked second in Scotland.

The positive survey results follow on from the university receiving a gold award — the highest possible rating — in the first teaching excellence framework, the results of which were published in June.

The survey, completed by 80% of final- year students, asked 27 questions across eight themes relating to their experiences of learning and teaching.

Across these themes, Dundee students ranked their university fifth for teaching, ninth for learning community, eleventh for learning resources, and twelfth for learning opportunities.

Professor Karl Leydecker, vice-principal (learning and teaching) at the university, said: “We are delighted and very proud that Dundee is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the UK for student experience.

“This, along with our gold award in the teaching excellence framework and many other accolades the university has received in the past year, demonstrates that Dundee is one of the best places in the UK to study.”