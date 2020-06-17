Universal Credit claims in Dundee have risen by 13% in the past month as the economic effects of the coronavirus lockdown take hold.

The new figures, released by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), show a sharp rise in the number of out-of-work Dundonians claiming benefits.

More than 15,200 residents are now claiming the social security payment – about 10% of the city’s population.

Moira Cambridge, an operations manager for the DWP, said her team has been well prepared to deal with the rise in applications.

“Clearly, the DWP has adapted to deal with the demand – we have

done everything we can to deal with the rise in new cases,” said Ms Cambridge.

“At first, we were focusing on getting people paid and now we are contacting customers and making sure they are OK.

“We have ramped up our activity and we are calling and speaking to the necessary people, explaining the Universal Credit system, because a lot of people have never been near it in their lives.

“We are, in my opinion, well equipped to deal with this.”

The number of cases includes those who are claiming the benefit while seeking work and those who are currently unable to work.

There has also been a sharp rise in cases in Angus, increasing from 7,624 to 8,738 in just 35 days.

However, Perth and Kinross was one of the hardest hit councils in the country over the past month, with a huge 24% rise in Universal Credit cases.

A survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce last month revealed that one in eight Dundee businesses are “not confident” that they will survive the crisis.

While the UK Government’s furlough scheme has helped prevent many applying for Universal Credit, self-employed workers throughout Tayside have also been forced to sign on to the scheme.

Taxi drivers, tutors and driving instructors are just some of those who have been pushed on to the benefit system by the virus, despite efforts by the government to

support them.