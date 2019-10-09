United’s form of no concern insists returning Dundee skipper Meekings

Dundee captain Josh Meekings insists his team are not interested in what happens to their city rivals – with the focus firmly on keeping their own house in order.

The Dark Blues got back to winning ways in the league with a solid 2-0 victory over Arbroath at Dens Park on Saturday.

Declan McDaid grabbed a brace as James McPake’s side closed the gap on Dundee United following their defeat at Alloa on Friday night.

It leaves the Dee just six points behind rivals United but defender Meekings says there has been no chat about the gap between the teams in the dressing-room.

He said: “You keep an eye on it but I don’t think anyone is too worried about what our rivals are doing. We’ve got a job to do ourselves, it’s always the case with us.

“We have to keep putting in performances and picking up results – the only way we can do that is concentrating on ourselves.

“The manager has said we need to make sure we’re at it – if that’s not the case, then it’s not about anyone else in the league.

“It’s about getting results now. As the manager said, we want to get back to winning ways and make it a habit.

“You just have to do everything you can to win the game, we had worked on aspects through the week and I feel we implemented that on the game.

“It took a bit of time to get it going but when we did I thought some of the stuff we played was brilliant and we could have had more.

“We’ve had a good side come to us in Arbroath and they made it tough for us.

“We had to be patient because they made it hard but it’s just about being solid and waiting for the chances to come.

“Declan was on the scoresheet twice, took his chances and I’m delighted for him.”

Arbroath didn’t make it easy for Dundee and could have found themselves ahead if David Gold had taken a real chance in the first 20 minutes.

And Meekings believes there are no mugs in the Championship – which could throw up some interesting results as the season goes on.

He added: “You see the result for Dundee United at Alloa, these are hard places to go so it makes it even more important that when you’re at home to make your mark and pick up three points every time.

“Yeah, you want to play nice stuff but sometimes we will have to dig in. Teams will come here and sit in, it’s up to us to find a way to break them down.

“It’s a tough league, teams like Alloa and Arbroath are no mugs.

“They come here, know what they’re doing, are organised and it’s up to us to play the football we want to.

“The manager wants to have a winning mentality and if we can take that forward, we have every chance of a good season.”

It’s now about building on a victory for the first time this season, with Dundee failing to record back-to-back victories in the league this season.

Following the international break, they meet Partick Thistle at Dens Park and Meekings wants to see a level of consistency from the team.

The centre-back said: “It’s very important to build on this result. We’ve come here and done a job, there’s a little break now where we can work on a few things but we’ve got to make sure we’re ready when Partick Thistle come here.

“It will be difficult but we need to be ready for every challenge put in front of us.

“If we do that we have enough quality in our dressing-room to go forward and make a mark.”