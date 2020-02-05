Dundee United’s focus on winning the league continues, insists key man Butcher

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher has moved to reassure supporters they remain focused on the task at hand – winning the title.

They have experienced somewhat of a dip in form, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Arbroath on Saturday on the back of a Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Hibs and a 1-1 home draw against league foe Morton.

However, Butcher is convinced United have enough about them to get back on track despite their slight slump.

The 28-year-old enforcer is not concerned about complacency and poor performances creeping into their game after their 13-match unbeaten league run came to an abrupt end against the Red Lichties.

Instead, Butcher prefers to look at the positives, with their sights now fully fixed on maintaining their 17-point lead at the top of the Championship as they bid to secure a return to the top flight after a four-year absence.

“We were on a great run so all the positivity around the club remains,” he said.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“We now know we’re out of the cup and there’s one main focus, which it was at the start of the season, and that’s promotion.

“That stays with us now.”

The Terrors grew increasingly frustrated at Tannadice last weekend as they struggled to break down an opponent defending stoutly after taking the lead.

Butcher accepts that is to be expected when their Championship rivals come to town and is urging his team-mates to find a way to deal with it moving forward as their domestic campaign prepares to enter its final stretch.

“It’s part and parcel, especially at home,” he added.

“Teams have done it all season, sat in and made life difficult for us.

“We’ve got to try not to give them a sniff and make sure, when we get our chances, we take them.”

© SNS

The Tangerines are in the midst of a free week as Scottish Cup fifth-round ties take place across the country.

After bowing out following a replay against the Hibees at Easter Road last Tuesday, Butcher is happy to have full focus on the league for the run-in.

The Englishman, who has enjoyed two spells on Tayside, also spoke of his appreciation for the club’s supporters.

He has been encouraged by their backing this season as they’ve romped to the top of the second tier and has called on them to keep that up.

Butcher believes they’ll need their help until the end of the season and beyond, hopefully, in the top flight.

And, with the investment in the club being made by owner Mark Ogren, Butch believes the future is bright for the Tangerines.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“Even after going out of the cup last week, the fans stayed behind and clapped us off, which was great to see.

“The fans have really bought into what the club want to do now. I think they can see that with the signings and keeping a hold of players, and I don’t think the owner is in any rush to sell this team off.

“He’s building something here and I think that shows on the pitch. Everyone’s together.

“They’ve been turning out in numbers for us, like at Easter Road. You want them to go to those places and have as much support as you can.

“They’re tough places to go and that will be the same all season if we go up.

“You want the fans behind you as much as possible.

“This season we’ve won a lot of games but next season might be a little different and we’ll have to ride the storm a little bit.

“If we’re putting in 100% every week the fans should be there.”