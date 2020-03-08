United women shooting for play-offs after new season gets under way

Dundee United WFC boss Gavin Beith has his sights set on the play-offs after kicking off their new season with wins in both the league and cup.

United downed Boroughmuir 8-4 on Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 opening day a fortnight ago and followed it up with a 5-2 win over Queen’s Park in the group stages of the League Cup last weekend.

Former Dundee midfielder Beith, manager at United Women for five years, was pleased with his side’s league win but believes there’s more to come.

“For large periods of the game we were really good,” he said.

“We showed real threat and were very good on the ball but then we had a little spell where we were off it and they came back into it.

“We let them back into it. Overall, it was a good win but there are bits to work on. It’s about maintaining standards and knowing what is expected. There were spells in that first game where, collectively, as a group we fell below that.

“That might be a blessing in disguise, though, because it’s an opportunity to show that, even though we scored eight goals we still have things to work on and things can change quickly.

“The players have reacted well to things, though.”

Looking ahead, the 38-year-old has grand plans for an assault on the top flight.

He added: “Last season we finished third and we’d love to go one better to get into the top two and the play-offs.

“We are striving to get to the highest point we can but we know the league will be stronger this season. There are more teams and a lot have strengthened. It will be the most competitive league we’ve ever been in so we need to make sure we are maintaining our standards.

“I do think we have a real chance of a successful season.

“It will be a very competitive season, so it’ll be interesting to see how it pans out over 27 games.”

And Beith feels they have the squad in place to mount a serious challenge.

“We have strengthened and I think we are in a good place.

“We have a strong squad of 21 players and that’s great.

“We brought in Danni McGinley from Hearts and Holly Napier from Rangers among others but our young players have all had a year’s extra experience and we are hoping they can push on.

“We have real strength in depth all over and real competition for places.

“Maybe before it was easy for players to play – now they know they have to be on form to keep their place.

“We need competition because we are striving to be the best we can be.”

Overall, he is happy with the backing received from the club to continue to strive to improve in the increasingly-competitive world of the women’s game.

“It’s now my fifth season in charge and the club’s fifth season. We are getting closer to where we want to be but we know we have a really difficult challenge ahead.

“The club have been fantastic and we’ve had everyone working together to make this a success.

“Since we started five years ago, a lot of good work has been done at the club already.”

The Tangerines take on Hamilton in Lanarkshire tomorrow in the next of their League Cup group-stage matches.