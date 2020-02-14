United star Lawrence Shankland insists he’s yet to hit his peak

He’s scored almost 100 goals in two-and-a-half seasons but hot property Lawrence Shankland feels he is only getting started.

The Dundee United hitman has notched 91 times since the start of the 2017/18 season for Ayr, the Tangerines and Scotland but Shanks insists he is yet to hit his peak.

With those strikes coming in just 104 appearances, it is a remarkable statistic.

However, the 24-year-old believes we won’t see the best of him for another four or five years still.

Since leaving the Honest Men last summer, the international feels he has developed on Tayside but feels there is more to come.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“You could say that I’ve developed but, for me, to be honest, I just kept playing,” he said.

“Nothing’s really changed for me.

“I’m going out and playing for maybe a slightly better team than Ayr, no disrespect to the boys there because they were all brilliant in that squad.

“I think the amount of goals I’ve scored have probably showed I’ve improved a wee bit this season but I wouldn’t get too caught up in it.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to my previous clubs and manager but it’s been going well.

“Strikers usually peak between 27 and 29 so, hopefully, I’ve still got four years after my next birthday before I hit my prime!

“All I can do is keep working hard and see where that takes me.

“I don’t want to get too caught up in it so it’s just about carrying on and progressing as much as I can.

“Hopefully, when I do that, I keep scoring goals for Dundee United as well.”

As for targets for a final tally, Shankland is remaining pragmatic as his first chance to build on his 28 goals this season presents itself down at Alloa tonight.

© SNS

He added: “I’ve not set myself any targets up until now so I’ll just keep going out there and look to get as many as I can.

“We’ll see where I end up come the end of the season but, hopefully, it’s a good few more than what I’ve got now.”

As for the speculation linking him with a move away from the Championship leaders last month, Shanks insists he remained unmoved by the constant speculation and rumours.

“To be fair, it wasn’t annoying me,” he explained.

“I knew I wasn’t going anywhere, I knew what the script was and just needed to let everyone do their talking and let it pass.

“For me, it wasn’t a problem. I was focused and still scoring goals.

“Nobody could say I’d lost focus and we just want to get back at it at Alloa.

“Coming off the back of a draw and a defeat, we want to put that right but we were 13 games unbeaten.

“I don’t think we’ve got too down about it. You’re going to get beat, it’s part and parcel of the season.

“It’s just important we bounce back as quickly as we can and, hopefully, we get that win tonight.

“It’s important we go on a run again. We went 13 unbeaten and, if we do that again, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.

“That’s the main objective for the boys – keep picking up three points as much as we can and see where it takes us.”

And Shankland hopes that is to securing the title and promotion to the Premiership.

“That’s why I came here, to play a part in this team and club getting back to the Premiership.

“That was my objective when I came in and nothing’s changed.

“We’ve got ourselves into a good position in the standings and we just look to go and carry that on now and finish off the season as well as we can.”