Dundee United will take their search for a striker elsewhere after calling time on the bid to bring in Conor Sammon from Hearts.

With mixed messages coming out of Tynecastle over the 30-year-old’s availability, the attempt to bring him in on loan in time for Saturday’s home clash stalled.

Understanding why Hearts were in two minds over releasing a player they only signed on a three-year deal in the summer, United will now be following up other options.

Sammon has had a tough start to his Jambos career and as recently as Saturday was booed by home fans when he came on during the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

A spell out on loan, as well as helping United, would have eased the pressure on the former Kilmarnock man.

But as he previewed the trip to Dundee tonight, head coach Ian Cathro made clear he felt the player had the mental strength to cope with his teething difficulties.

And he’s now expected to be in the squad for Dens Park, although in-form Norwegian Bjorn Johnsen will lead the line.

From United’s point of view it’s a case of moving on.

Boss Ray McKinnon does have time on his side as he does that.

His side have now gone 13 games unbeaten in the Championship and Challenge Cup. As much as he would like to add another striker, he has been delighted with the efforts of his players.

So far as Saturday and St Mirren is concerned, Cammy Smith has played his way into contention for a place up front after scoring twice in yesterday’s Development League draw with Hearts up at Forfar.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Aberdeen, hasn’t started since last month’s Challenge Cup quarter-final win at Dunfermline.

Looking further ahead, Dutch triallist Felitciano Zschusschen could be another option and interest in him is not dead.

He is back in Holland but did enough in training and when he lined up against Dundee in the Development League last Friday for United to keep tabs on him.

“He has gone back to Holland but we are considering bringing him back,” said Ray.

“He was going to come back for the Development game yesterday but we decided against that. He is still in our thoughts, though.”

Good news from yesterday’s game was that Paul Dixon got 45 minutes of action for the first time since damaging knee ligaments down at Queen of the South last month.