Louis Appere delighted to find the net as he hunts for more goals for Dundee United

Dundee United youngster Louis Appere admits he was relieved to get on the scoresheet against Alloa on Saturday – and insists he is now targeting more.

Hitman Appere has enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Terrors, so far, notching three goals and grabbing a host of assists in 20 games – mostly playing wide.

However, he admits he is keen to follow up his winner in the 2-1 success against Alloa with more goals after enduring an 11-game drought since his last in the 6-2 derby win back in August.

“It’s been bothering me a little bit,” the 20-year-old said.

“Obviously, I’ve been happy with how I’ve been playing but I want to score goals.

“I can set up goals but I need to prove I can score them as well. I’m happy to finally get another one.

“Playing through the middle up front, compared to out wide, there’s going to be more chances and I’m just happy I took one of them on Saturday.”

Besides his own performance and strike, Appere was delighted with their display in seeing off Alloa for their sixth win on the spin.

He heaped praise on strike partner Nicky Clark, who notched his fifth goal in six games to level for the Tangerines after the Wasps had taken the lead.

However, he also expressed his disappointment for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as his five-game clean-sheet run came to an end.

He added: “We just keep focusing, training well and try to take that into games but we were a bit unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet on Saturday. However, it’s three points and we’ll take that.

“I’m sure big Benji will be a little bit disappointed but we’re all just happy we got the three points.

“I think we were quite dominant in the game but their goal gave them something to sit on and hold onto.

“That made it difficult for us but we had a lot of chances and I think on another day, if we score first, then it’s three or four.

“We just kept persevering and the fans were behind us as well.

“You felt that at half-time and just through the game they were cheering us on. That certainly helped us a lot.

“It’s another goal for Clarky and it’s going well for us as a partnership at the moment.”

Appere admits the squad were gutted their match against Morton was called off 10 days ago but insists they are ready to go as they head for Greenock for the rearranged fixture tonight.

And the young striker hopes to continue to build momentum ahead of what is a big month with Arbroath to come on Saturday before hosting Ayr United and Dundee in the derby before the new year.

He added: “We were disappointed it got called off last time but we take the three points from Alloa and the momentum into that.

“It’s six wins on the bounce now so, hopefully, we can do it again down there.

“This month is a big month. If you can get as many wins as possible and take that into the new year it can be huge for us on our way to the title.

“First things first, we need to go to Morton and get the three points and go from there.”

Appere has been thrilled with how his debut season as a first-team player has gone so far.

“It’s surprised me a little bit I’ve played as much but with how I’ve been playing I’m pleased. I’m not expecting anything but I’m happy to keep being in the team.

“I’ve been really enjoying it. There’s a lot of new experiences and playing at Tannadice in front of the fans is a great experience every time.

“I think they sold out the derby in 24 hours so that’ll be another great experience but we’ve got a couple of games before that so we have to focus on them first.”