‘United in a victorious circle they don’t look like falling out of soon’

They say confidence breeds success and success breeds confidence – a circle Dundee United are closing time and time again.

That United are now the clear favourites to win the Championship is undeniable and pretty much all of that hype is of their own doing.

In seasons gone by they have been seen as the frontrunners because they’re Dundee United, a ‘big club’, the division’s most historic and famous or because they have ‘better resources’ than others in Scotland’s second tier and can attract ‘top players’.

In the past they have largely been unsubstantiated claims, the difference now is they are actually proving those things – and going into every game believing it, too.

They’re winning games – five on the spin now while staying a perfect seven from seven at home – and that has confidence soaring through the camp.

Speaking to the likes of boss Robbie Neilson, defender Mark Connolly and midfielder Calum Butcher this week, they certainly are talking a good game right now, too.

© SNS

And, when they are playing like they are and sitting seven points clear at the top of the division, they can afford to do that.

They’re all singing from the same hymn sheet – a clear sign that the group is all together.

There are no factions, no egos and, to be fair to them, no getting ahead of themselves either.

They don’t look like falling out of that winning habit anytime soon, their belief as it is simply won’t seem to allow it.

However, that will be put to the test today when Alloa call in at Tannadice.

United will be looking to right the wrongs of their 1-0 defeat to the Wasps earlier in the term and, without a game in three weeks due to a combination of the international break and last Saturday’s match down at Morton falling foul of the weather, the Tangerines might take a while to find their feet.

Thankfully, they have a back five they can count on, boasting the best defence in the league right now – with Benjamin Siegrist seeking his sixth clean sheet on the trot as he closes in on legendary No 1 Hamish McAlpine’s records.

Stories like that one, the rise of youngsters like Louis Appere, the international recognition of Lawrence Shankland and many more mean this is shaping up to be a special campaign for all associated with the Terrors.

They’re not over the line, far from it with 22 games still to play, but if they carry on closing that circle in the weeks to come, United are going to be impossible to stop.