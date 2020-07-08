United fans raise thousands of pounds – and counting – for club’s legal battle with fundraising walk from Tannadice to Tynecastle

Two Dundee United supporters will walk from Tannadice to Tynecastle to raise funds for the club’s legal battle against Hearts and Partick Thistle.

United became embroiled in the Jambos and the Jags’ dispute with the SPFL after the pair lodged a petition at the Court of Session calling for last season’s promotions and relegations to be scrapped.

It was an attempt by demoted Hearts, Partick and Stranraer to save their skins after the 2019/20 campaign ended prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it could also have meant no step up in division for the Tangerines, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers.

As it transpired, the case was thrown out of the courts and will now be heard by an SFA arbitration panel with United calling on fans and rival clubs to help them cover the £150,000 legal fees.

Paul McNicoll and Andy Crichton have stepped up.

The die-hard Arabs have already raised over £7,000 – around 5% of the estimated total cash required. Their initial target was just £500.

Paul and Andy have been inundated with donations as they aim to complete a charity walk from Tannadice to Hearts’ home ground, Tynecastle, next weekend.

It is a journey of over 60 miles, which they believe could take them up to 18 hours to complete.

Paul, who is one half of Dundee United fan podcast The Dode Fox Podcast, says every step will be worth it.

“If we had raised maybe £400 of the initial target or something we’d maybe have just stopped at Dunfermline and paid the rest ourselves,” he joked.

“The pressure is on big time now but that’s OK, Andy and I are looking forward to doing it.

“Weather permitting, next Friday or Saturday we’ll leave Tannadice in the wee small hours and work our way to Tynecastle through Fife.

“The amount of support that’s come in – it isn’t just donations.

“It’s people saying they’ll meet us and walk part of the journey with us or people offering to drop food off, someone’s even offered us a lift home for when we get to Edinburgh.”

Of the distance the pair will cover, he added: “It’ll be no bother and if I have to crawl over the line I’ll do it!

“Big Andy and I go out walking quite a lot and just last year I did the Kiltwalk which was 29 miles around Dundee.

“Your feet get a wee bit sore towards the end of it but I still felt I could go some more. I’m going to have to do it again next weekend!

Paul also revealed they have no targets set but donations from current and former United players have helped them rack up their impressive total so far.

“We don’t have a target in our minds, we’re still trying to fathom that we’ve actually raised that much,” the 42-year-old added.

“If we don’t raise another penny more it would still be beyond our wildest imaginations at the start.

“We’re doing it for the club. We’re not looking for any pat on the back for doing this, it’s everybody who’s donated money that deserves that.

“Some people have put in £50, £100. We’ve even had Mark Connolly and Paul Dixon donate money.

“It’s not just United fans. I’ve had at least one Dundee fan messaging me saying he’s put in, there’s been some Celtic fans and people from other clubs as well.

“The fact so much money has been raised for the club is just fantastic.

“It’s unfortunate it’s for legal bills but we just want to help raise some money for the team we all love.

“It’s a massive thank you from us to everyone.”

Support for Paul and Andy’s walk can be offered at their GoFundMe page.