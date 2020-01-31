United enforcer Calum Butcher urges winning run to seal promotion

It’s in our hands, now let’s go get the title.

That’s the message from Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher.

The Terrors welcome Arbroath to Tannadice tomorrow, sitting 18 points clear at the top of the Championship table.

It looks a case of when not if United will seal the deal and end their four-year absence from the Premiership.

With glory so tantalisingly close with only 14 games remaining, Butcher is keen for United to kick on and wrap things up as soon as possible.

Despite already smashing their targets until this point, the best way to do that, according to the 28-year-old, is get back to winning ways after a cup exit at the hands of Hibs and a draw with Morton in the past week.

“We split the quarters and we knew at the start of the season to achieve promotion what kind of targets we needed to hit,” he said.

“On the run we’re on we have exceeded that a little bit but we know there’s 14 games left and we have to win the majority of those to make sure we go up.

“It’s in our hands and we know, if we go out and perform like we can, we’ll do that.

“I don’t think there’s any complacency, no one has got above their station and everyone is working for the team.

“For us to achieve promotion, we need to stick together. There’ll be dips along the way, like Tuesday night, but we need to bounce back tomorrow.”

First up for United is the challenge of Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties tomorrow afternoon.

The teams have played out two tight games this season with United coming out on top by one goal on both occasions.

However, a scrap wouldn’t bother Butch, so long as they pick up those all important three points.

“They’re a difficult side to play against as we’ve seen, home and away,” he added.

“It was tough at their place because of the conditions but the onus will be on us at home. It’s a different game.

“Last week was difficult against Morton. They had something to hold on to but we did really well to come back into the game in the last minute.

“It was a big point for us.

“It was, obviously, very disappointing to go out on Tuesday night but, ultimately, it’s about the league and promotion.

“It was a strange feeling to lose on Tuesday after such a long period without losing a game, so that’s something we’ve got to deal with. I think, personally and for the boys in the dressing-room, we were looking forward to tomorrow straight away just to get back out there and win a game again.

“We’ve dusted ourselves off and we’re ready to go tomorrow.”

A lot has been made of the rumours surrounding Lawrence Shankland’s future at the Tangerines as the January transfer window gets set to slam shut at midnight.

However, Butcher insists the noise around their star man has had little affect on Shanks or the squad.

“Lawrence is a great guy and since he’s come here, from day one, he’s got on with it.

“He knew that he had to score goals and he’s done that. He’s been absolutely fantastic for us.

“He deals with everything great. He’s not big time about it at all and doesn’t take things too far in terms of getting too high or too low.

“It’s great for him but I think there’s a lot of boys in the dressing-room there’ll be speculation about because the side’s doing so well.

“It’s something we’re having to deal with now and probably in the summer. It’s just one of those things but I think, at the moment, everyone is happy with how things are going.

“Lawrence being here after the window is great. He’s got no ego, works hard for the team and wants to do well for us and himself.”

