Mark Connolly says Dundee United days are the best of his career so far

He’s spent time at various clubs north and south of the border but defender Mark Connolly insists the feeling at Dundee United right now is altogether different.

Irish centre-half Connolly has had spells at the likes of Bolton, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone down the years.

However, the 27-year-old feels there is something special among the group at league leaders United as they all pull together in their bid to win the Championship.

Connolly, like a few others in the squad, has spent a fair chunk of the season on the treatment table, though, he believes even those missing out are playing a massive part in their success.

“I’ve been in a lot of football clubs over the years and I think this, without a doubt, is one of the best groups I’ve ever been with,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s boys who are disappointed they’re not playing and I’m one of those.

“I’ve came back from injury and want to be playing but I’m absolutely buzzing we’re winning and long may it continue.

“You want to see each other do well because we’re team-mates and we’re here to do a job.

“But we’re all good friends as well. We’re very close at the football club, including the staff. It’s a tight-knit club and I think that’s the way everyone wants it to be.

“The football club wanted to change the mentality. Whether you’re playing or not playing, if the results aren’t going well, you stick together.

“You’re certainly seeing that. When we lost the two games against Alloa and Queen of the South I think a lot of people were questioning how we would react.

“I think it just shows you the personality we have in the dressing-room that we’re sticking together.

“It’s not just one or two people, we’ve got 22 players at this football club ready and raring to play when they’re given the opportunity.”

Connolly, Peter Pawlett and star man Lawrence Shankland come back into contention for the visit of Alloa to Tannadice on Saturday.

However, the defender admits he has been impressed with how the team have performed in a five-game winning run he has missed much of.

Connolly added: “We’ve got a strong squad, good players and with myself, Lawrence and Pete back into the fold after injury, we’ll be ready whenever we’re needed.

“I think the boys have done very well since we’ve been out so we just have to bide our time and wait for our chance.

“It’s good for the football club and the team that you know you have to look over your shoulder.

“If you’re playing, you know you have to be playing well because there’s good competition here for places. That will breed success with boys constantly being on their toes.

“We’ve got some good players waiting to play and it’s a nice situation for the football club to be in. Everyone wants to play and you’re going to be disappointed when you’re not.

“The manager wants that. He doesn’t want players at the club happy not to be playing, you’ve got to be disappointed but you have to use that in the right way.

“You have to be ready to produce when called upon, keep yourself fit and look after yourself.

“With Lawrence away on international duty, Nicky Clark has been scoring goals and other boys have come in and done well.

“It’s brilliant to see and that’s what we want. I think we’ve got a really good group of boys, honest players and really good lads, too.”

And Connolly insists they are only focusing on the next game as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premiership.

“We’re at the top of the table and we’ve been there from the start of the season.

“We want to stay there but all we can do is focus on ourselves. When you start worrying about other things going on, that’s when performances start slipping up.

“I think, as you can see from the way we’re playing and performing, we’re just focused on what we do.”